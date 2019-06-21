Previously, crew members were only required to wear a PFD on a fishing vessel when working under conditions that involved a risk of drowning. (Vista file photo)

WorkSafe BC has amended its health and safety regulations related to personal flotation devices and the use of them on commercial fishing vessels.

It is now required that all crew members on the deck of a fishing vessel wear a PFD or a life jacket.

Patrick Olsen, Manager, Prevention Field Services for WorkSafe BC says commercial fishing is one of the most dangerous occupations in British Columbia and drowning is the leading cause of death among B.C. fishermen.

Between 2007 and 2018, there were 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry, with 15 of those related to drowning.

The amendments are consistent with the recommendations made by the Transportation Safety Board after the fatal capsizing of the fishing vessel Caledonian near Tofino in September of 2015.

Three crew members were killed.

The lone survivor was the only crew member wearing a PFD.