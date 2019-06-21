The consultation process for the B.C. Craft Cannabis Co-op provides an opportunity for potential members to help shape the future of a democratic and transparent organization. (Report cover, submitted)

As part of the next phase of community engagement, the B.C. Craft Cannabis Co-op has announced the dates for the next round of meetings.

Natasha Kumari with Grow Tech Labs says the goal of these meetings is to review the co-op’s governance structure and investment framework.

“What we are doing is the second phase of consultation and that is going to provide potential members an opportunity to have their input on the finalized framework, things related to membership categories, membership termination, investment structure, membership fee.

A meeting in Duncan will take place at the Best Western Cowichan Valley Inn on Tuesday, July 9th from 1:30 to 4:20.

An online survey on the co-op rules will be released in the coming days.