Citizens will demonstrate outside 17 government offices demanding protection of B.C.'s endangered old-growth forests and improved forest management. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Drought conditions have devastating effects on critical fish habitat, increase wildfire risk, and can actually lead to trees falling over.

Tree experts say that long periods of dry conditions and wind can result in trees falling because the heat and lack of precipitation can kill the fine mesh of roots that keeps trees upright.

This warning comes following a teenager being killed by a falling tree in Sooke earlier this week.

The Town of Ladysmith has received just 54 millimetres of rain in the last three months, a quarter of what is deemed normal in the last three years.