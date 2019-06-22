Of 12 recommendations to close the gap in 2015, four have been completed, five are partially complete and work is ongoing on the final three. (Photo from Unsplash)

Youth 20/20 has launched in the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, and the North Island

The Youth 20/20 project helps young people identify their skills and interests, build their community-minded volunteer plan, lead and manage local projects, events, and activities that are important to them.

Youth provide 120 hours of volunteering time in an attempt to positively engage in community-building.

The federal government has invested $418,000 dollars in youth on Vancouver Island.