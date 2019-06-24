Voters are still being influenced by fake news on social media

The CBC reported that experts on fake news said online interference is happening leading up to Canada’s federal election. Apparently, social media is still susceptible to outside interference. There was recently a story that went viral about Justin Trudeau wanting to recruit one million immigrants, which turned out to be false.

Parliament passes a ban on oil tankers and prison segregation

A few bills were passed in the final hours at parliament hill. The senate voted to ban oil tankers from the coast of B.C. It was pretty close, passing 49 to 46. They also voted for a more humane way to segregate dangerous prison inmates. That bill passed with a much bigger margin of 30 votes.

The provincial government is changing its electric car discount

British Columbia is dropping its rebate for people who buy electric cars, again. CTV News is reporting that the government was offering up to $5,000 which dropped to $3,000 last week and will now go down to $1,500. The government is also disqualifying electric vehicles that cost over $55,000 from the rebate.

Canadians are happier after turning 55

Canadians become happier as they enter senior life. That’s according to a new study from Leger. CTV reported that half the people surveyed 55 or older ranked their happiness at an eight out of 10 on average. There was no difference between rural and urban citizens. Ontario residents, however, were at the bottom of the happiness list.

A Canadian astronaut will come back to Earth Monday

Canadian Astronaut David St. Jacques returns from the International space station Monday. He will begin his decent just after 4 in the afternoon. He’s been in space for six months. The trip will take six and a half hours. The CBC talked to other Canadian astronauts who have done the same voyage and they described it as “the wildest trip you can imagine.”