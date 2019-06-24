Before recreating, the public is asked to: Check online to ensure that your planned route is open: www.northcowichan.ca/trails, and Adhere to on-site signage and area closures to avoid any potential safety risks. (Photo provided by Icel Dobell)

Integrated Operations Group will be doing work to salvage blowdown on Stoney Hill this week.

The same company will also salvage the blowdown on Mount Tzouhalem.

The Municipality of North Cowichan says, as with all blowdown salvage areas, contractors are asked to remove damaged timber only.

All undamaged timber is supposed to be left standing as long as there are no safety risks in doing so.

The Municipality says there is a possibility of delays given the fire hazard rating for the area.

Some trail closures will be in place during the blowdown salvage work on Stoney Hill and Mount Tzouhalem and anyone wanting to head out onto the trails is invited to check North Cowichan trails online to make sure the route is open.