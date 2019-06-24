To avoid a 10 per cent penalty, property tax payments and completed Home Owner Grant applications must be received by 4 o'clock July 2nd. (Unsplash)

The Town of Ladysmith is reminding residents property taxes are due July 2nd.

The notices have been mailed and those who haven’t received one should contact City Hall.

Town officials say even if your mortgage company is paying your property taxes, you need to claim your home owner grant before the due-date or penalties will apply.

You can claim your home owner grant online or in person at City Hall.