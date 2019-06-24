Electric vehicles available in B.C.: https://pluginbc.ca/wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Electric-Car-Handout_190523.pdf (supplied by Pixabay)

With federal and provincial rebates now in place, switching to an electric vehicle is more affordable than ever.

That’s according to Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

The province is releasing another 26 and a half million dollars and making changes to its popular CEVforBC rebate program to meet the ongoing demand.

Vehicles 55,000 dollars are not eligible for the program.

On May 1st of this year, the federal government implemented a 5,000 dollar CEV rebate in addition to any provincial rebates in the market, which resulted in unprecedented Clean Energy Vehicle sales across the province.

The provincial rebate has been reduced to 3,000 dollars for battery, fuel-cell, and longer-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and to 1,500 dollars for shorter-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, effective June 22nd.

Vehicles purchased or reserved prior to that date will be covered by the prior program incentives and rules.