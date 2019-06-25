Six helicopters and 26 firefighters are working on a fire on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour. (Unsplash)

It is dry out there, but fortunately, we haven’t had any serious wildfires in our region yet.

It’s a different story in Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast where an evacuation alert was put in place this morning.

An evacuation alert means residents will have ten minutes to leave their homes if it turns into an evacuation order.

It’s a good reminder to have an emergency supply kit on hand at all times.

That kit should contain things like medications, personal toiletries, change of clothing and personal and family documents.

People with pets at home while they are at work, should also make arrangements to house their animals somewhere else when they are not home because if an alert turns to an order you may not be allowed back into your home.