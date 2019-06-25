It is not anticipated a name will be released. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The incident happened around 4:20 this morning (Tues) on Tideview Road on the Chemainus First Nation.

Ladysmith RCMP along with BC Ambulance and Fire crews were called to the scene and attempted lifesaving efforts however the 24-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Mounties say evidence gathered so far does not indicate anything criminal on part of the driver, however, the collision is still under investigation.

Both the victim and the driver, are residents of Stz’uminus First Nation.

The BC Coroners Service has been contacted and is in the early stages of its investigation.