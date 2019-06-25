"This is a tragic and traumatic incident, and we are working closely with all members and first responders who attended the scene to ensure they have the support they need states Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Tim Desaulniers. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow/mycoastnow.com staff)

First responders had to deal with a tragic and traumatic incident this morning in Cobble Hill.

A child had been hit by a car in the driveway of a home on Maynard Avenue around 11:45.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the child, whose age hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

RCMP say evidence gathered so far does not indicate any impairment on the part of the driver, however, the collision is still under investigation.

Family members of the child were on scene, and Victim Services has been at the house to offer assistance to the family.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its investigation.