There won’t be a campfire prohibition in place during the Canada Day long weekend.

Fire Information Officer with the Coastal Fire Centre Marg Drysdale said people still need to exercise caution.

“We are not putting a campfire prohibition in place for the long weekend,” said Drysdale. “We’re asking everybody if they’re having a campfire, consider where you’re having it, we know that it’s dry out there, you must monitor it at all times, make sure it’s fully extinguished, and take local conditions into account.”

Drysdale said that means if it’s particularly dry where you are, or windy, it may not be a good idea to have a campfire.

There are some local campfire prohibitions in place so make sure you know the rules in effect wherever you go.