The City of Duncan will consider two temporary use permit applications for retail cannabis stores on July 15, the first two of three applications the City will decide on.

The retail stores would be located at 521 Canada Avenue and at 130 Trans-Canada Highway.

Each temporary use permit would be good for up to three years, after that point, the applicant would have to apply for another three-year permit. After six years, the applicant would need to apply for a permanent rezoning of the property.

Duncan council may require specific conditions to these permits based on community input, official community plan policies, and other relevant information.

There is a set of guiding principles that each community needs to adhere to when applying for these temporary use permits.

Guiding principles (from City of Duncan):