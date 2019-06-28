The Cowichan Valley Regional District has hired Ann Kjerulf as the new General Manager of Land Use Services.

Kjerulf has worked as a professional planner for more than 20 years and has experience in the public and private sectors in both Western Canada and the United States.

She returns to the CVRD after four years as a Regional Planning Manager for Islands Trust, where she led a team responsible for providing planning services for the major Gulf Islands, like Gabriola, Thetis, Denman, and Hornby.

Land use services include building inspection, bylaw enforcement, community planning, development services, economic development, and parks and trails.

She will begin in the role on July 22.