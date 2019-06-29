It’s the Canada Day long weekend and there is a huge three-day celebration at the BC Forest Discovery Centre.

General Manager Chris Gale said there will be colouring projects, scavenger hunts, the Kathy White Dancers, Cowichan Pipes, and Drums and, of course, the world-class Forests Forever exhibit.

“If you haven’t seen Forests Forever, our newest exhibit, this would be a great time, a five dollar admission fee, you get to have all the fun of the Canada Day celebration, plus you can take a look at our brand new exhibit, Forests Forever,” said Gale. “It’s just a beautiful exhibit, world-class.”

More than two thousand people are expected over the three days and children two-years-old and under get in free, as do people with season passes.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre switched to its seven-day schedule earlier in the month and it’s open every day from 10 am to 430 pm.