Fitch’s credit rating report is indicating that BC has earned a triple-A credit rating from all three international credit rating agencies.

Earlier this spring, Dominion Bond Rating Services, Standard and Poor’s, and Moody’s all affirmed the province’s superior credit rating and economic health.

BC has had the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for 22-months and counting, the forecast is among the top provinces in the country for economic growth, and the elimination of BC’s operating debt for the first time in four decades is also a major factor.