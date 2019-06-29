Thieves are targeting garage door openers. Photo by Luis Villasmil on Unsplash

The Nanaimo RCMP has a warning for the public regarding garage door openers.

In the last week, thieves capitalized on two opportunities to use garage door openers that were left in unlocked vehicles.

In one incident, thieves entered a red Nissan parked in a driveway, found the device and opened the garage, taking electronic gear, a drum machine, and a laptop.

Later the same day, the garage door opener was found on a neighbours lawn.

In the other incident, thieves entered the garage and went through another vehicle, taking two backpacks containing emergency earthquake gear, and a GPS unit.

You can reduce these types of incidents by locking your vehicles, removing all valuables and removing your garage door opener when your vehicle is unattended.

If you know any information about these crimes, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.