For too long, tickets have carried with them a negative connotation, but the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is looking to give people positive tickets.

The positive ticketing campaign kicks off in the Cowichan Valley on July 2nd and it rewards young people who are showing good deeds, habits, and actions in the community.

Youth who earn a “positive ticket” will get a coupon for a free treat and be entered into a draw for the grand prize.

Some examples of good deeds include properly using a crosswalk and wearing a bicycle helmet while cycling.

Local RCMP are partnering with Cowichan Valley Community Policing, the Municipality of North Cowichan, the Big Scoop, and Dairy Queen for this initiative.

