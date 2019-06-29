Vancouver Island Health Authority is hoping to reduce the number of overdoses at music festivals this summer.

It warns that many drugs could contain traces of fentanyl which increases the possibility of an overdose.

It reminds those attending music festivals this year that the safest way to prevent an overdose is to avoid taking drugs.

It also reminds festival-goers to know the signs of an overdose which include slow or no breathing, blue lips and fingertips, unresponsiveness, and pinpoint pupils or clammy skin.