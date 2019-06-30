The sold-out BC Bike Race will be back in the Cowichan Valley this July.

In fact, the race, with 600 participants, is set to start on July 6.

Participants will come into the Valley on Friday, July 5.

The staging area will be set up at Maple Bay School and opening ceremonies will be held at 7:45.

The race route will encompass Mount Tzouhalem and Maple Mountain on Saturday.

Cyclists will start the day on Mount Tzouhalem and after a short segment through private farmland where racers will enjoy the view of Maple Bay.

The trail will take riders through the Arbutus and Garry Oak forest to the summit before dropping into Maple Syrup trail.

The base camp for the end of the day will be at the Crofton Ball Fields.

