Man’s best friend can help kids develop empathy and the BC SPCA is offering summer camp programs in an attempt to create healthier communities.

Research from the University of Michigan indicates that young people are 40 percent less empathetic than their peers were 30 years ago and more narcissistic.

Experts point to the increased screen time as a factor in the development of empathy.

Emotional intelligence is lessened the more a child is interacting with a screen instead of communicating face-to-face.

The SPCA is offering youth workshops and summer day camps that teach kids to respect animals, each other, and the environment.

These camps offer kids the chance to interact with pets.

