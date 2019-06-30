Earlier this week there was a six-vehicle collision in the 42 hundred block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Drivers heading southbound had to think quickly when an insecure load fell off the back of a truck, littering the road with debris from bulbs and planter pots believed to be heading to a grow-operation.

The result was a chain reaction six-car accident, causing both southbound lanes to be closed for upwards of 40 minutes.

Eleven people were in the vehicle, eight adults and three minors and the BC Ambulance Service attended and treated three people for minor injuries, three vehicles weren’t driveable and were towed.

No violation tickets have been issued and no one was arrested, it’s unknown who the driver of the unsecured load is.

If you have any information about this investigation contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also remain anonymous by clicking here.