VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC – If you’re looking to book a campsite on Vancouver Island next year, B.C.’s reservation system is getting an update.

New features are coming to the website that will enhance the booking experience.

The system will feature five new updates.

It’s expected to be fully functional during the first week of December, so if you plan to head out next summer you’ll have a new website to use.

Before the official launch of the new features, there will be a 48-hour interruption in the service to allow the transition between the old and new systems.

Some of the new features will be added in stages once the new system is launched this fall.

If you want to book a campsite on the island, or anywhere in BC visit, discovercamping.ca.