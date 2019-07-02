Prime Minister Trudeau vows support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to support democratic reforms in Ukraine, and that Canada will oppose Russian interference and aggression in the region.

Trudeau commented after welcoming Ukraine’s President to a three-day meeting in Toronto. Trudeau says Russia’s actions are a threat to international law.

Canadian woman arrested in Australia for allegedly smuggling cocaine

A Canadian woman is under arrest in Australia for allegedly trying to smuggle in about 12 kilos of cocaine while travelling with her young son.

Police say the 42-year-old landed at Sydney’s airport Sunday and was targeted for an examination. The woman, whose name has not been released, has been charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

Veterans left hanging on government help line, according to new data

Figures show Canadian veterans are often left hanging when they try to get through on a toll-free government help line.

While Veterans Affairs aims to answer 80 per cent of calls within two minutes, figures obtained by The Canadian Press show just 40 per cent of the more than 440-thousand calls received last year were answered within that target.