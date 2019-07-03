Owner of chop saw has property returned. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

A good samaritan has helped the RCMP find a stolen electric chop saw.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recovered the saw in the area of York Road and Dingwall Street in the Duncan area.

The rightful owner of the saw has had his property returned.

To report suspicious activity or mischief call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also leave a tip at Cowichan Crimestoppers.