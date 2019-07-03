An island breeder has released 21 dogs, 17 adults, and four puppies.

An animal cruelty investigation has revealed that these pugs and French bulldogs were housed in unacceptable living conditions and some had very serious medical conditions.

All of the animals have skin problems, some have lice, and some have un-managed food allergies.

These animals require a myriad of medical procedures including palate and nasal surgery, and dental work.

These dogs struggle to eat and breathe, many have blocked tear ducts, infected ears, and one may need its tail amputated.

Visit the BC SPCA website to find out how you can help.