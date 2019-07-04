Earthquake strikes California on Independence Day

Emergency crews in Southern California responded to at least 24 medical and fire incidents in the wake of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest, California.

There have been no reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 240-kilometres southwest of Ridgecrest, home to around 28-thousand people. People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling the quake.

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada gaining support in effort to free two Canadians from China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his push to gain the freedom of two Canadians detained in China is gaining momentum among other world powers.

Trudeau confirmed Thursday that American President Donald Trump raised the case of the two men, who were arrested last December, just days after Canada detained a Chinese high-tech executive at the request of the U.S.

President Trump criticized over Fourth of July event

A Democratic presidential hopeful thinks President Trump’s Fourth of July “Salute to America” event in Washington, DC is “a show of insecurity.”

Pete Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan in 2014, says diverting money and military assets to prop up a presidential ego doesn’t reflect well on the country.