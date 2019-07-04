Jaymie Brandsma (right) and Nathan Powell (left) win Jack Boersma Awards. Supplied by Duncan Christian School Facebook page.

Two Duncan Christian student-athletes have won awards.

The Jack Boersma Awards were presented to Jaymie Brandsma and Nathan Powell for achieving excellence in both athletics and academics.

The awards are presented to grade 10 students who embody athletic ability, scholastic achievement and goals, leadership, and character, and school, community and church participation.

The award includes a $250 dollar bursary toward a sports camp of the recipients choice.