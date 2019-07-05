Three aftershocks rattle British Columbia’s north and central coasts

None of the three aftershocks that rattled British Columbia’s north and central coasts Friday morning triggered a tsunami or caused any damage or injuries.

The aftershocks follow yesterday’s magnitude 6.2 earthquake centred under the Pacific Ocean west of Bella Bella. Three plates of the Earth’s crust meet off the west coast of Vancouver Island, creating an extremely active seismic region.

Conservative leader calls for more action on China

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take a harder line on China.

He’s sent Trudeau a letter urging the PM to step up inspections on all products from China and to consider imposing tariffs on Chinese imports. China has detained two Canadians and suspended imports of Canadian meat products and canola.

Ottawa putting money towards accountable workplace program

The federal government is going to supply nearly $2.8 million to a project called Roadmap to Future Workplaces.

The project aims to reduce workplace harassment and promote accountable work environments. It will use the funds to provide training on legal rights and help create plans to reform company policies.