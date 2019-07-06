Daylight Saving Time, Should it Stay or Go?
Should BC scrap daylight saving time. Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Creston, BC has one less thing to worry about than the rest of BC, as residents there don’t observe daylight saving time.
However, a new survey is giving British Columbians an opportunity to weigh in on how they feel about the province observing this time change.
In a week, the survey has seen more than 158,000 respondents and with the deadline to complete the survey set for July 19, that number will likely skyrocket.
Comparatively, 19,291 surveys were completed in the seven days following the launch of the engagement on cannabis regulations.
Daylight Saving Time starts March 10 and ends November 3.