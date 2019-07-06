Creston, BC has one less thing to worry about than the rest of BC, as residents there don’t observe daylight saving time.

However, a new survey is giving British Columbians an opportunity to weigh in on how they feel about the province observing this time change.

In a week, the survey has seen more than 158,000 respondents and with the deadline to complete the survey set for July 19, that number will likely skyrocket.