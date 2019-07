Three earthquakes between Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.

Three earthquakes were detected yesterday between the northern tip of Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

The three shakers ranged in strength from 4.7 to 4.9 to 5.1.

These follow earthquakes in southern California and another, again, between Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island.

These earthquakes were magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 respectively.