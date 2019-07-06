Orkin Canada has some tips to avoid a run-in with this guy. Supplied by Orkin Canada Facebook page).

Nothing can ruin a great trip faster than returning home and discovering your luggage isn’t the only thing that came home with you.

Orkin Canada said cases of bed bugs continue in our country and there is more opportunity for these pests to introduce themselves to you if you live somewhere with high occupancy rates.

Bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, are flat before meals and swollen and reddish after a meal, they are wingless and up to five millimetres long.

