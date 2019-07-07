Before recreating, the public is asked to: Check online to ensure that your planned route is open: www.northcowichan.ca/trails, and Adhere to on-site signage and area closures to avoid any potential safety risks. (Photo provided by Icel Dobell)

North Cowichan has awarded Integrated Operations Incorporated to salvage the blowdown in the Stoney Hill and Mount Tzouhalem sections of the municipal forest reserve.

Contractors have been instructed to only remove the damaged timber and all timber that is still in good shape is to remain standing, as long as there is no safety risk associated with that decision.

Earlier this year, council made the decision to harvest the trees that blew down and were damaged during the now infamous December windstorm that caused more than 30 million dollars damage.

Harvesting efforts were delayed due to the extreme risk of wildfire risk and these efforts may be postponed if the hot, dry weather persists.

There will be some trail closures during this work and the public is asked to check for status updates at the North Cowichan website.