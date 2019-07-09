Group believes impact on endangered killer whales not considered in pipeline approval

The Trans Mountain Pipeline has hit another snag as a group claims its effect on marine life isn’t being addressed. According to The Canadian Press, a motion was filed by Ecojustice to have the Federal Court of Appeal review the cabinet’s most recent approval of the project. The main concern is the impact on endangered killer whales.

Hong Kong protesters want extradition bill withdrawn

Protestors in Hong Kong say they will continue demonstrations until an extradition bill is officially withdrawn. The Associated Press reported, officials with the territory called the proposed bill “dead” but that isn’t good enough for activists. They also want an investigation into how protesters were treated by police.

Cannabis oil a better alternative to sedatives for advanced Alzheimer’s patients?

CBD oil might help patients ease disruptive behaviours linked to Alzheimer’s and dementia. CTV News reported families of members with the diseases said it calms them down and they experience fewer outbursts. The families saw a difference in behaviour within days and patients communicated better than when they were on sedatives.

China protests the U.S. selling over 100 tanks and 250 missiles to Taiwan

The U.S. plans to sell over 2 $billion in arms to Taiwan despite Chinese protest. According to The Associated Press, the deal would include over 100 tanks and 250 surface to air missiles. Taiwan is a self-governing island off the southeast coast of China. The U.S. State Department said Taiwan needs to meet current and future regional threats.