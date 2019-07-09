Over forty people rushed to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

A suspected carbon monoxide leak at a Super 8 Motel in Winnipeg has sent 46 people to hospital.

Emergency officials say 15 of those people are in critical condition, while five are considered in unstable condition, although everyone is expected to survive. Manitoba Hydro says it has shut off gas to the building and is beginning a ventilation process.

Premiers visit first nation for annual Council of the Federation meeting

For the first time, the Council of the Federation is visiting a First Nation for its annual meeting, although several premiers sent representatives rather than meeting with the Indigenous leaders themselves.

Premiers and territorial leaders arrived by helicopter at Big River First Nation, north of Saskatoon, where they will discuss the well-being of Indigenous children.

Canada falling short on promises made to United Nations

More than 18 months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised 200 soldiers for United Nations peacekeeping missions, Canada has yet to register the quick-reaction force in a UN database of pledges.

That means Canadian troops have not been formally offered for peacekeeping missions. The quick-reaction force was one of the signature pledges Trudeau made to the UN, along with a transport plane and a unit of helicopters, which Canada delivered.