The Silver Explorer Cruise Ship that was scheduled to make a stop in Nanaimo tomorrow has had to cancel that port of call.

The Cruise Line Industry Association has confirmed this cancellation, as the ship has sustained damage after getting tied up with a fishing net in the Bering Sea.

The ship is at a dry dock in Vancouver getting repairs.

The 135 passengers aboard the Silver Explorer would have provided an economic boost, shopping in the local shops, eating in the area restaurants and taking in the Nanaimo sights.

However, the much bigger Azamara Quest is bringing 700 passengers to the Harbour City the same day.