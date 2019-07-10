North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recovered a fifth wheel hitch and a hidden hitch for a vehicle near Allenby Road and the Trans-Canada recently.

If you believe this is your property, please call and provide a detailed description, including the serial number, or partial serial number if you have it, to help investigators match the missing items with the rightful owners.

If you have pictures of the fifth wheel hitch or hidden hitch, please provide them.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have had a fifth wheel or hidden hitch stolen to contact them at 250-748-5522.