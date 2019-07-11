There was a two-vehicle collision and rollover on Highway 18 and Tansor Road earlier this week.

A silver Jeep travelling westbound collided with a gold coloured van heading eastbound on Highway 18, resulting in the Jeep rolling over and coming to rest on its side.

The gold van had damage to its front end and the total damage resulting from this incident is unknown.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Cowichan District Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers were in the area, conducting traffic control measures for about one hour until the investigation was complete.

Members from the North Cowichan/Duncan and Lake Cowichan RCMP detachments attended, along with the Traffic and Community Engagement Unit.