UPDATE: The Coastal Inspiration has resumed service between Duke Point and Tsawwassen.

Anyone travelling on the Duke Point – Tsawwassen route today may have to bring their patience to the terminal with them.

The Coastal Inspiration has encountered mechanical problems with the propulsion system and the 5:15 am sailing from Duke Point has been cancelled, along with the 7:45 Tsawwassen – Duke Point sailing.

Those customers who had a reservation on the Coastal Inspiration will be accommodated on sailing following the scheduled Coastal Inspiration sailing.