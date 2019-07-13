The Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who made a handful of fraudulent purchases recently.

The suspect stole a credit card from an unlocked vehicle on June 23 and made at least five purchases with the stolen card.

Several hundred dollars in fraudulent transactions were charged to the card and it has since been cancelled by its rightful owner.

If you have any information about who this person is, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.