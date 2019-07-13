North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are giving out positive tickets for doing the right thing. Kyle Christensen, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers handed out three positive tickets recently.

These tickets break the mold and represent good deeds done.

Three young boys earned these positive tickets and coupon for a free treat and are entered into a draw for the grand prize.

They earned the ticket because they were wearing bright helmets and bright yellow colours while cycling on the Cowichan Valley Trail.