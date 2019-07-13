Three Positive Tickets Handed Out
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are giving out positive tickets for doing the right thing. Kyle Christensen, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers handed out three positive tickets recently.
These tickets break the mold and represent good deeds done.
Three young boys earned these positive tickets and coupon for a free treat and are entered into a draw for the grand prize.
They earned the ticket because they were wearing bright helmets and bright yellow colours while cycling on the Cowichan Valley Trail.
They also had safety equipment on their bikes.
Local RCMP are partnering with Cowichan Valley Community Policing, the Municipality of North Cowichan, the Big Scoop, and Dairy Queen in this initiative.