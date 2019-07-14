Changes may be coming to how votes are counted in provincial elections.

Attorney General David Eby has expressed the intention of the provincial government to introduce legislation that would act on the voting modernization recommendations set out in the report of the CEO on Recommendations for legislative change last year.

The changes, should they be successfully adopted, would see the implementation of electronic poll-books for real-time strike off and ballot tabulators, enabling faster and more efficient vote counting.

If successful, these changes would be implemented in the 2021 provincial election.

You can read the letter Attorney General David Eby sent Elections Canada by clicking here.