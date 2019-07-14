The Conservative Party of Canada has announced that Thetis Island resident Alana DeLong is going to run in the federal election.

She’s running in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford constituency and has more than 14 years experience as an MLA in the Calgary-Bow riding, where the riding experienced unprecedented economic growth and stability in her time there.

It’s no secret that we are in the middle of a severe drought, one of the worst this area has ever seen, and Delong said one issue she wants to work on is water supply.

“We don’t have a surplus of water, it’s actually quite difficult here, it’s difficult to keep a vegetable garden, hardly anybody waters their lawns, so we’re living with a shortage of water here,” said DeLong. “It seems we’re smart enough to figure out how to fix this and I think that we can,” said DeLong.

She’s confident the Conservatives can beat the New Democrats in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding come October.

“What it came down to is that, with an experienced politician here, we had a better chance of winning a Conservative seat and it’s been a while since we had someone who was in government, representing this area,” said DeLong. “It was a win-win all around, I got to take on a big responsibility and there’s a good chance that we can get a Conservative seat here.”

DeLong has been campaigning door-to-door in the Cowichan Valley lately and really enjoys speaking with people about their concerns.

The federal election is set for October 21.