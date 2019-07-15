Prime Minister Trudeau denounces comments made by U.S. President Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making it clear he has very different views about Canadians from diverse backgrounds than U.S. President Donald Trump.

He commented Monday about Trump’s weekend tweet that four female members of Congress who are of colour should go back to where they came from, despite three of the four being born in America. Trudeau told reporters, “That is not how we do things in Canada,” adding “A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian.”

Parliamentary committee examining data breach at Desjardins Group

A parliamentary committee is examining the consequences of a major data breach at Desjardins Group.

The breach, revealed in June, affects roughly 2.7 million people and 173-thousand businesses. Conservative members of the committee have raised the possibility of re-issuing social-insurance numbers to those affected.

Airlines critical of new passenger rights rules

Air Canada and Porter Airlines are among the carriers asking the Federal Court of Appeal to quash new passenger rights rules that take effect today.

The airlines claim the rules ordering them to reimburse passengers for flight bumping and damaged luggage violate international standards. However, passenger rights advocates say the rules don’t go far enough.