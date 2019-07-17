In the Cowichan Valley the price for a regular unleaded is ranging around the 139.9-140.9 mark. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

It’s no secret that drivers are frustrated with how much they have to doll out at the pumps these days.

However, gasoline companies are going to be at a public inquiry into these record-breaking prices Wednesday.

The hope is that this inquiry will shine a light on what is oftentimes a very difficult industry to understand.

The senior vice-president with Kent Group, a consulting firm, has said that no stunning revelations are expected to come out of this inquiry.

Regular gasoline ranges from 139.9 to 140.9 at the pump in the Cowichan Valley.