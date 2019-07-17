It’s no secret that drivers are frustrated with how much they have to doll out at the pumps these days.

However, gasoline companies are going to be at a public inquiry into these record-breaking prices Wednesday.

The hope is that this inquiry will shine a light on what is oftentimes a very difficult industry to understand.

The senior vice-president with Kent Group, a consulting firm, has said that no stunning revelations are expected to come out of this inquiry.

Regular gasoline ranges from 139.9 to 140.9 at the pump in the Cowichan Valley.