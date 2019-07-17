J-17 and K-25 are still missing from their respective pods. Centre for Whale Research Facebook page.

Its bad news for the iconic southern resident killer whales as a member of both J-pod and K-pod are missing.

The Centre for Whale Research is worried about what has happened to J-17 and K-25, as they haven’t been seen for months.

J-17 is a female born in 1977, while K-25 was born in 1991.

In an ideal environment, these orcas can live to between 60 and 80 years old.

The head veterinarian at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre is worried because of the dwindling supply of Chinook salmon, the southern resident’s food source.