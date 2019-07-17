The Cobble Hill Improvement District is making the Cowichan Valley Regional District a sweetheart of a deal.

A spokesperson for the Improvement District has offered up the services of a fully licensed and qualified water technician to conduct monitoring costs that could be as low as $750 dollars per test, twice a year.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District owns these wells and, in a report tabled back in May, it was determined that the annual sampling and analysis of the four wells has an estimated cost of 24 thousand dollars a year.

The regional district’s services committee sent the report to staff for more information and the spokesperson says the test wells in question were drilled at the expense of taxpayers at a cost of more than one hundred thousand dollars and they need to be tested regularly.

The CVRD board is waiting for another technical report from staff before making a decision.