Entrance to the Municipality of North Cowichan office. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff).

Six new names will grace the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame.

The wall honours the rich history of sport, coaches, athletes, teams, administrators, and builders in the community.

This year, the Wall of Fame inductees are Roselyn and Wes Craig for Curling, Patrick Kay for Rugby, Brian McKinlay for Fastball, Ted Webb for basketball and the Fuller Lake Flyers Junior B hockey teams from 1970 to 1980.

Outstanding Community Awards will be awarded to the Board of Directors and Community Volunteers at the 2018 BC Summer Games, the 2008 North American Indigenous Games, the 2005 BC Senior Games, and the 1991 BC Winter Games.

The Sports Wall of Fame induction ceremony goes on November 16 at the Cowichan Golf and Country Club.