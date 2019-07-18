It's been dubbed Spongetopia, as scientists take us on a trip to Explorer Seamount. West Coast NEST Facebook page.

Starting tomorrow at 11 am, scientists will provide people with a front-row seat to all they discover during an expedition to Explorer Seamount.

Explorer Seamount is Canada’s largest underwater volcano and is estimated to cover two thousand square kilometres under the surface of the Pacific.

The team of scientists will be observing Explorer Seamount for two weeks and the first drop of the dive camera is set for 11 this morning.

This camera will provide live-stream footage providing spectators with a look at the life forms in the area, habitats, biodiversity, and volcanic sediments.

The Explorer Seamount is due west of Vancouver Island.

Here is the link to the dive camera.