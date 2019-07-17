The BC Coroners Service has published an update on the number of suicide deaths in the province up until the end of 2017.

There were 572 deaths by suicide in 2017, down slightly from the three years prior, each reporting more than six hundred suicides.

More than half of those who died by suicide in 2017 were between 30 and 59 and men accounted for three-quarters of all suicides in 2017.

The three most common means of suicide death were hanging, firearms and poisoning and nearly four percent involved children under the age of 18.